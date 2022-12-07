Data Architect – R_1243

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Data Architect
- Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
- Experience in Solution Architecture
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
- Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
- Knowledge of Qlikview
- AWS or MA Azure Experience
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- At least 3 years Python programming experience
- JavaScript & TypeScript experience
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc
- Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software
- AWS Certifications beneficial
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Tableau
- Power BI
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Kafka
- AWS certified developer / architect
- Agile Methodology and mindset
- Consultancy experience
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- AWS
- JavaScript