Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

An exciting role, offering fantastic growth and exposure, as you form part of a team in a leading systematic investment
framework.
The Data Scientist will be responsible for investment related machine learning research, analysis, and quantitative
tool/process development. The role also includes developing data flow and data processes which includes efficiently
receiving, transferring, processing, analysing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes.
Qualifications & Experience
- Having a Financial Degree in Financial Services
- Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL
- Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must.
- Experience with version control and database solutions
- Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in machine learning, data analysis, and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.
- University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science) Must have a thorough / true passion for the markets.
- Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models.
Desired Skills:
- Asset Management
- Python
- SQL
- R