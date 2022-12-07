Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

An exciting role, offering fantastic growth and exposure, as you form part of a team in a leading systematic investment

framework.

The Data Scientist will be responsible for investment related machine learning research, analysis, and quantitative

tool/process development. The role also includes developing data flow and data processes which includes efficiently

receiving, transferring, processing, analysing, and integrating 3rd party systems for investment research and business operational processes.

Qualifications & Experience

Having a Financial Degree in Financial Services

Strong programming skills, particularly in Python and SQL

Solid experience managing and analysing large amounts of data is a must.

Experience with version control and database solutions

Up to 3 years’ experience with a specific focus in machine learning, data analysis, and have produced ETL processes at scale are essential.

University Post Graduate Degree (Computer Science/Maths/Stats/Actuarial/Quantitative Finance/Data Science) Must have a thorough / true passion for the markets.

Excellent understanding of statistical learning and statistical models.

Desired Skills:

Asset Management

Python

SQL

R

