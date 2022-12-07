Desktop Engineer

Requirement:
- Relevant Tertiary qualification, including a Diploma, MCSE, or equivalent.
- 3 years plus desktop support in a large complex environment.
- Full knowledge of software and hardware Desktop and peripheral equipment support.
- Implementation, analyzing, troubleshooting, fixing and repairing of Windows 10 desktops and laptops
- Network Printer knowledge and troubleshooting (Label printers especially. We use Zebra & Lexmark printers)
- Basic Network troubleshooting of the LAN (Check a network point is active on the PC and switch)
- Microsoft knowledge of all Office applications
- Cell phone Support
- Ability to do documentation and general administration.
- Ability to log, respond, give feedback and do follow-up checks on all Desktop Support requests accurately and professionally.
- SAP knowledge a bonus
Personal Characteristics:
- Friendly, service orientated demeanor.
- High energy, with a flair for trouble shooting
- Excellent verbal communication abilities.
- Ability to take ownership, and work independently.
General:
- East Rand, Isondo, On site opportunity (Someone from East Rand preferred)
Desired Skills:
- desktop support
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma