Desktop Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 7, 2022

Requirement:

  • Relevant Tertiary qualification, including a Diploma, MCSE, or equivalent.
  • 3 years plus desktop support in a large complex environment.
  • Full knowledge of software and hardware Desktop and peripheral equipment support.
  • Implementation, analyzing, troubleshooting, fixing and repairing of Windows 10 desktops and laptops
  • Network Printer knowledge and troubleshooting (Label printers especially. We use Zebra & Lexmark printers)
  • Basic Network troubleshooting of the LAN (Check a network point is active on the PC and switch)
  • Microsoft knowledge of all Office applications
  • Cell phone Support
  • Ability to do documentation and general administration.
  • Ability to log, respond, give feedback and do follow-up checks on all Desktop Support requests accurately and professionally.
  • SAP knowledge a bonus

Personal Characteristics:

  • Friendly, service orientated demeanor.
  • High energy, with a flair for trouble shooting
  • Excellent verbal communication abilities.
  • Ability to take ownership, and work independently.

General:

  • East Rand, Isondo, On site opportunity (Someone from East Rand preferred)

Desired Skills:

  • desktop support
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *