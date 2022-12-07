Developer C# (Bellville or Johannesburg) – Western Cape Cape Town

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the BSC IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.

Experience

* 3 – 5 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher

* .Net (C#)

* Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* XAML

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Profile description: * Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the BSC IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.

We offer: Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position