Dec 7, 2022

ERP Consultant
Introduction
We are seeking a highly capable ERP consultant to deploy, support and maintain ERP software in the FMCG industry.
Duties & Responsibilities

  • Understand the client’s business processes and objectives, and how they relate to the use of ERP software
  • Analyse the client’s current system landscape and architecture, and make recommendations for improvements
  • Design and configure the ERP system to meet the specific needs of the client
  • Develop test plans and conduct testing of the ERP system to ensure it meets the requirements of the client
  • Train the client’s staff on how to use the ERP system
  • Provide ongoing support to the client after go-live to ensure proper use of the system
  • Write documentation for the ERP system, including user manuals, process flows, and training materials
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest ERP software developments and trends
  • Identify opportunities for the client to improve their business processes through the use of ERP software
  • Manage multiple projects simultaneously and adjust priorities as needed
  • Communicate effectively with project stakeholders, including the client, project manager, and development team
  • Handle conflict resolution between parties with different objectives

ERP Consultant Requirements:

  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience as an ERP consultant in a similar industry.
  • Extensive knowledge of business processes, ERP development tools, and coding languages.
  • Extensive knowledge of Database Systems
  • Good interpersonal, collaboration, and communication skills.
  • Problem-solving and analytical abilities.
  • Excellent time management and organizational skills.
  • Retail Supply Chain Management systems
  • MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
  • Excellent customer service skill
  • Knowledge of financial systems will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Database Systems
  • MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
  • Business Processes

