ERP Consultant – Western Cape Eikenbosch

ERP Consultant

Introduction

We are seeking a highly capable ERP consultant to deploy, support and maintain ERP software in the FMCG industry.

Duties & Responsibilities

Understand the client’s business processes and objectives, and how they relate to the use of ERP software

Analyse the client’s current system landscape and architecture, and make recommendations for improvements

Design and configure the ERP system to meet the specific needs of the client

Develop test plans and conduct testing of the ERP system to ensure it meets the requirements of the client

Train the client’s staff on how to use the ERP system

Provide ongoing support to the client after go-live to ensure proper use of the system

Write documentation for the ERP system, including user manuals, process flows, and training materials

Stay up-to-date on the latest ERP software developments and trends

Identify opportunities for the client to improve their business processes through the use of ERP software

Manage multiple projects simultaneously and adjust priorities as needed

Communicate effectively with project stakeholders, including the client, project manager, and development team

Handle conflict resolution between parties with different objectives

ERP Consultant Requirements:

A minimum of 2 years’ experience as an ERP consultant in a similar industry.

Extensive knowledge of business processes, ERP development tools, and coding languages.

Extensive knowledge of Database Systems

Good interpersonal, collaboration, and communication skills.

Problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Retail Supply Chain Management systems

MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Excellent customer service skill

Knowledge of financial systems will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Database Systems

MIS/BI/Data Warehousing

Business Processes

