ERP Consultant – Western Cape Eikenbosch

ERP Consultant
Introduction
We are seeking a highly capable ERP consultant to deploy, support and maintain ERP software in the FMCG industry.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Understand the client’s business processes and objectives, and how they relate to the use of ERP software
- Analyse the client’s current system landscape and architecture, and make recommendations for improvements
- Design and configure the ERP system to meet the specific needs of the client
- Develop test plans and conduct testing of the ERP system to ensure it meets the requirements of the client
- Train the client’s staff on how to use the ERP system
- Provide ongoing support to the client after go-live to ensure proper use of the system
- Write documentation for the ERP system, including user manuals, process flows, and training materials
- Stay up-to-date on the latest ERP software developments and trends
- Identify opportunities for the client to improve their business processes through the use of ERP software
- Manage multiple projects simultaneously and adjust priorities as needed
- Communicate effectively with project stakeholders, including the client, project manager, and development team
- Handle conflict resolution between parties with different objectives
ERP Consultant Requirements:
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience as an ERP consultant in a similar industry.
- Extensive knowledge of business processes, ERP development tools, and coding languages.
- Extensive knowledge of Database Systems
- Good interpersonal, collaboration, and communication skills.
- Problem-solving and analytical abilities.
- Excellent time management and organizational skills.
- Retail Supply Chain Management systems
- MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
- Excellent customer service skill
- Knowledge of financial systems will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Database Systems
- MIS/BI/Data Warehousing
- Business Processes