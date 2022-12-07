Java Full Stack Developer – R0358

Dec 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • JAVA Full Stack Developer

  • Development and programming
    • Agile methodology (Scrum)
    • DevOps

  • Developer tools and experience
    • JEE (And JEE stack understanding)
    • JavaSE (minimum 8.0)
    • Batch Processing and Scheduling (Quartz)
    • Deep understanding of OO principles, coupling, cohesion. Inheritance vs Composition.
    • Design patterns e.g.: MVC, Singleton, Factory, Adapter
    • Solid understanding of Branching and Merge strategies
    • JPA, Hibernate, JDBC
    • Familiar with Test Driven Development
    • Familiar with Linux OS structure
    • Linux Bash Scripting

  • Front End Javastack tools
    • Angular, Redux, Javascript, Typescript, HTML
    • Bitbucket, Jenkins, Maven, Docker, GlassFish (Payara)

  • Interface Technologies
    • REST APIs, Queues/Topics, SOAP-based services, Payloads: JSON and XML

  • Databases
    • Oracle DB, Postgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL working knowledge

  • Cloud Technologies and architecture

  • Azure

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Azure
  • HTML

