Java Software Developer and Cloud Specialist – R1401

Dec 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Menlyn/Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Java Software Developer and Cloud Specialist

  • At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end
  • JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
  • Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

