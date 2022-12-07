Java Software Developer and Cloud Specialist – R1401

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Menlyn/Midrand/ Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Java Software Developer and Cloud Specialist
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Azure
- DevOps