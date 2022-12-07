Mid-Level Developer at Top Vitae

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of the Integration team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build.

As a Mid-level Developer, you will be expected to upskill your team-mates, through knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences and knowledge of your fellow teammates.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company.

Internal and external (client) support.

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code.

Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures.

Research and development.

Testing and evaluating new technologies.

Identification of areas of improvement.

Assist with peer review and code reviews.

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible.

Document software processes and solutions.

Following strict source control procedures.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Self-Management.

Technical skill.

Innovation

Language and communication on verbal and written level.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.

A minimum of 3 or more years of experience required.

A minimum of 3 years of experience developing and managing NetSuite applications.

Strong NetSuite programming, business, and administrator know-how.

C#.

.NET.

MS SQL Server.

WCF and Rest Web Services.

Azure DevOps (advantageous).

About The Employer:

Our client that has an incredible IT Smart Hub is looking for a Mid-Level Developer to join their Product Team.

