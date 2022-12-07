Project Manager (Construction) – Western Cape Saldanha

JOB DESCRIPTION

As a Project Manager, you will be required to offer your expertise within the Electrical and Civil/Building construction environment on turnkey engineering projects within the company. Reporting to the Head of Capital Projects, the role will be based at our site office in Saldanha, Western Cape.

You will be involved from the kick-off stage of projects till close-out to allow for accurate project planning in terms of human resources, equipment and budget, up until the project is completed successfully. In your role, you will manage all phases of projects including initiation, planning, execution, implementation, and post-implementation activities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage the day-to-day activities and contacts for the project, including subcontractors and suppliers of onsite measurement equipment.

Prepare and manage project budget and cash flow in cooperation or guided by the client or project-specific requirements.

Ensure the implementation of the project is in line with the company objectives and targets.

Ensure that project is completed on time, within the agreed quality standard, within budget and compliant with technical specifications.

Develop risk registers and propose measures to reduce risk and SHE-related incidences.

Work in close collaboration with other project managers and team members to ensure the successful delivery of the project.

Manage and report on time all changes in project scope, schedule, and costs.

Report and escalate project progress and challenges to the project stakeholders.

Manage the project’s relationship and communication with internal and external stakeholders.

Create, store, and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Prepare presentations and reports to demonstrate progress on the project.

Manage project resources and ensure that the project has the necessary people and materials required to complete the project successfully.

Manage procurement and costs for the project till completion.

Lead the planning process to ensure that the project is completed within cost and time.

Desired Skills:

Construction management

Project budget

Project resources

Project Cost Control

Leadership

NEC Contracts

Project Management

Electrical Projects

Building Projects

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

Employer & Job Benefits:

Housing Allowance

