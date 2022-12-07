Project Manager (Marketing and Communications Book of Work )

Project managers plan and designate project resources, prepare budgets, monitor progress, and keep stakeholders informed the entire way. This is all done within the confines of a company’s goals and vision. Project managers are needed on a wide variety of projects, including construction, IT, HR, and marketing.

Job Description Duties and responsibilities: Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints · Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients needs are met Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks) Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plan Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors Adhere to RMB policies surrounding contractors Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly Partake in software contract negotiation when need be Be familiar with and execute all legal processes Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards. Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables Take necessary measures to manage potential risks Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects Verify times and value captured by project team against the project Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles Clarify responsibilities in the team Enable a high performing environment Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards Qualifications and experience: 10 years + Project Management experience 5 years Banking experience 5 years Marketing and Comms experience in implementing Business Technology solutions Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe) Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project Project Management Certification Agile Project Management Certification Implementation of Corporate Website (Preferable) Implementation of Digital Assets Management solution (Preferable) Worked with Marketing Agencie



Desired Skills:

Effective Communication

Negotiation

Technical Expertise

Risk Management

Critical Thinking

