Project Manager (Marketing and Communications Book of Work )

Job Description
Project managers plan and designate project resources, prepare budgets, monitor progress, and keep stakeholders informed the entire way. This is all done within the confines of a company’s goals and vision. Project managers are needed on a wide variety of projects, including construction, IT, HR, and marketing.
- Job Description Duties and responsibilities:
- Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness
- Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward
- Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints · Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients needs are met
- Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)
- Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences
- Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plan
- Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors
- Adhere to RMB policies surrounding contractors
- Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed
- Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly
- Partake in software contract negotiation when need be
- Be familiar with and execute all legal processes
- Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance
- Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards.
- Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan, Communication
- Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary
- Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables
- Take necessary measures to manage potential risks
- Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes
- Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date
- Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects
- Verify times and value captured by project team against the project
- Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously
- Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles
- Clarify responsibilities in the team
- Enable a high performing environment
- Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards
Qualifications and experience:
- 10 years + Project Management experience
- 5 years Banking experience
- 5 years Marketing and Comms experience in implementing Business Technology solutions
- Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
- Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project
- Project Management Certification
- Agile Project Management Certification
- Implementation of Corporate Website (Preferable)
- Implementation of Digital Assets Management solution (Preferable)
- Worked with Marketing Agencie
Desired Skills:
- Effective Communication
- Negotiation
- Technical Expertise
- Risk Management
- Critical Thinking