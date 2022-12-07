Project Manager (Namibia) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

Our client based in Namibia is looking for a Project Manager to join their dynamic team. The Project Manager will lead the entire concentrator project stream in an outsourced project execution approach from selection of competent partners, tendering and ordering, Plant design, quality control, construction, commissioning, the ramp-up to the design capacity and to ensure that the project objectives are achieved.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant degree in Mechanical/Chemical/Mineral Processing

Minimum 12 to 15 years’ professional experience in base metal and mineral industry of which at least 10 years should have been in project management of medium / large sized, green or brownfield Capital projects, from concept to commissioning.

Additional qualifications-MBA and PMP are desirable

Must be able to obtain a Certificate of Medical Fitness

Valid Code B driver’s license

Valid Police Clearance/ Certificate of Good Conduct

Key performance areas

ZERO harm will be the top priority

The Project Manager will be responsible for the management of the project team, including own employees and business partners ensuring the plant and infrastructure are operational within scope, time and budget as well as financial / Budget Control in terms of project management and related regulatory approvals/compliance

Desired Skills:

Effective Communication

Negotiation

Scheduling

Leadership

Technical Expertise

Risk Management

Critical Thinking

