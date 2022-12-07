QA Tester

Dec 7, 2022

Job Description

A QA Tester is a professional who tests the functionality and usability of new or existing software before it goes live to ensure it is bug-free. They work closely with developers, providing them feedback on what needs improvement in order to produce top-quality programs that meet customer expectations.
Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Create test case documents and then proceed with functional QA testing

  • Regression testing
  • Integration testing
  • Platform testing
  • Performance testing (stability tests)
  • Log and report on bugs timeously and assisting in fixing them

  • Participate in all Sprint related ceremonies
  • Work collaboratively with the development and business teams
  • Participate in researching of tools which can assist with system automation

Qualification & Experience:

  • Computer science degree (or similar)
  • Experience in creating test cases and familiar with the SDLC
  • Some experience in programming or coding (ability to write test classes is a plus)
  • Some prior experience with Salesforce would be a plus (but not necessary).

Other skills:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Organization skills

  • Ability to work under pressure and with tight deadlines
  • Passion and willingness to learn and develop
  • Ability to work in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

  • Critical Thinking
  • Flexibility
  • Communication
  • Quick to Learn
  • Collaboration and social

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *