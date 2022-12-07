QA Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

A QA Tester is a professional who tests the functionality and usability of new or existing software before it goes live to ensure it is bug-free. They work closely with developers, providing them feedback on what needs improvement in order to produce top-quality programs that meet customer expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Create test case documents and then proceed with functional QA testing

Regression testing

Integration testing

Platform testing

Performance testing (stability tests)

Log and report on bugs timeously and assisting in fixing them

Participate in all Sprint related ceremonies

Work collaboratively with the development and business teams

Participate in researching of tools which can assist with system automation

Qualification & Experience:

Computer science degree (or similar)

Experience in creating test cases and familiar with the SDLC

Some experience in programming or coding (ability to write test classes is a plus)

Some prior experience with Salesforce would be a plus (but not necessary).

Other skills:

Excellent communication skills

Organization skills

Ability to work under pressure and with tight deadlines

Passion and willingness to learn and develop

Ability to work in an Agile environment

Desired Skills:

Critical Thinking

Flexibility

Communication

Quick to Learn

Collaboration and social

Learn more/Apply for this position