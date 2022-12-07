QA Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
A QA Tester is a professional who tests the functionality and usability of new or existing software before it goes live to ensure it is bug-free. They work closely with developers, providing them feedback on what needs improvement in order to produce top-quality programs that meet customer expectations.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Create test case documents and then proceed with functional QA testing
- Regression testing
- Integration testing
- Platform testing
- Performance testing (stability tests)
- Log and report on bugs timeously and assisting in fixing them
- Participate in all Sprint related ceremonies
- Work collaboratively with the development and business teams
- Participate in researching of tools which can assist with system automation
Qualification & Experience:
- Computer science degree (or similar)
- Experience in creating test cases and familiar with the SDLC
- Some experience in programming or coding (ability to write test classes is a plus)
- Some prior experience with Salesforce would be a plus (but not necessary).
Other skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- Organization skills
- Ability to work under pressure and with tight deadlines
- Passion and willingness to learn and develop
- Ability to work in an Agile environment
Desired Skills:
- Critical Thinking
- Flexibility
- Communication
- Quick to Learn
- Collaboration and social