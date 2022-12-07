Qlikview and Qlik Sense Developer

Key purpose:

Job Description



Build high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications & build capability in others to do the same. This includes but is not limited to applying critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End and Integration) with high quality solutions & leading all phases of the development lifecycle to deliver.

Duties and responsibilities:

Gain user requirements and translating it into a Minimal Viable Product, with subsequent development of enhancements.

Deliver the technical insights Serve customer in realizing applicable business visualization requirements.

Consults with and support user community in understanding and applying Qlik Sense applications.

Work collaboratively with the project teams and other technical and business groups to develop, deploy, document, and maintain Qlik Sense applications and services on large enterprise systems.

Coaching and mentoring of internal resources that develop own Qlik Sense applications of use developed applications to gain the best value.

Comprehend and translate complex and advanced functional, technical and business requirements into executable architectural designs.

Creating and maintaining technical documentation.

Advocate for the BI tool and drive positive change management and user adoption throughout the organization.

Qlik Sense: Creation of dashboards which contains data model (Snowflake or Star schema) as per requirement and wherein Data is extracted from various Sources systems viz Sql Server, Oracle, Excel file and other.

Develop, design, architecting, construct, integrate and maintain Qlik Sense solutions/applications and services utilizing the most recent Qlik Sense software.

Deployment of Qlik Sense applications with efficiency using front-end development and data visualization best practices.

Conduct comprehensive tests for Qlik Sense applications and services on large enterprise systems that will help to improve performance and reliability.

Thoughtful implementation of Qlik Sense best practices in order to deliver effective Qlik Sense solutions to the users.

Application of section access, where required, to ensure valid users are accessing/viewing the dashboard.

Migrating code across development and testing landscapes.

Creating and configuring Nprinting applications.

Data and database: Database design and SQL skills with experience in RDMS such as MS SQL Server, Oracle etc.

Creation of QVD files and set analysis. Data integration through extracting, transforming and loading (ETL) data from various sources

Qualifications and experience:

Matric

Qlik Sense certification will be advantageous.

Bachelor’s degree (BE/B.TECH) in Computer Science, MIS or related qualification.

A master’s degree is always helpful. General information management and reporting.

Minimum of five (5) years hands-on experience working directly with Qlik Sense.

Data extraction, transformation and modelling.

Experience in Qlik Sense GUI development and visualization best practices, shell scripting, web and HTML integration.

Knowledge of connecting Qlik with various data source, using Single Configurator, Extension/Widget/Mashup editor etc.

Report/Dashboard/Mashup development – Strong Data Reporting and Visualization experience.

Development of User Develop Report (UDRs) would be advantageous to develop in the front-end unique customer views.

At least 5 years of experience as a BI/DW professional or Qlik View Developer.

Advanced SQL and RDMS knowledge, SQL scripting, nested selection, stored procedures, triggers, analytic functions, tuning and troubleshooting, etc.

SQL and data visualization problem solving and troubleshooting.

Extensive experience in the banking industry working with financial data relating to General Ledger, Income statements and related master data.

Desired Skills:

Understanding Business Data

SQL/Data Modeling

UI/UX Design

Web Development

