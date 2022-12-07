Retail Business Analyst I – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 7, 2022

Job Description

Job purpose:

The role is focused on designing, implementing and supporting business systems and processes throughout their development life cycle. This role encompasses solution design, business analysis, implementation, and post implementation support as well as maintaining the solutions hub

Minimum requirements:

  • IT Degree
  • Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous)
  • SQL (advantageous)
  • Experience:
  • 3 to 5 years in Retail (advantageous)
  • 3to 5 years in Business Analysis

Competencies and Skills:

  • Make Effective Choices
  • Serve The Customer/Member
  • Get Results
  • Plan for & Improve Work
  • Share Information
  • Perform to Ethical Standards
  • Adapt
  • Building and developing talent

Key performance areas:

  • Retail Applications support
  • Retail Applications Maintenance
  • Vendor management
  • Project management and support
  • Applications Documentation

Desired Skills:

  • Forecasting
  • Retail
  • Inventory Management
  • Pivot Tables
  • Tableau
  • Data Analysis

