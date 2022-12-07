Retail Business Analyst I – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Job purpose:
The role is focused on designing, implementing and supporting business systems and processes throughout their development life cycle. This role encompasses solution design, business analysis, implementation, and post implementation support as well as maintaining the solutions hub
Minimum requirements:
- IT Degree
- Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous)
- SQL (advantageous)
- Experience:
- 3 to 5 years in Retail (advantageous)
- 3to 5 years in Business Analysis
Competencies and Skills:
- Make Effective Choices
- Serve The Customer/Member
- Get Results
- Plan for & Improve Work
- Share Information
- Perform to Ethical Standards
- Adapt
- Building and developing talent
Key performance areas:
- Retail Applications support
- Retail Applications Maintenance
- Vendor management
- Project management and support
- Applications Documentation
Desired Skills:
- Forecasting
- Retail
- Inventory Management
- Pivot Tables
- Tableau
- Data Analysis