Retail Business Analyst I

Job Description

Job purpose:



The role is focused on designing, implementing and supporting business systems and processes throughout their development life cycle. This role encompasses solution design, business analysis, implementation, and post implementation support as well as maintaining the solutions hub

Minimum requirements:

IT Degree

Certificate for Business Analyst (advantageous)

SQL (advantageous)

Experience:

3 to 5 years in Retail (advantageous)

3to 5 years in Business Analysis

Competencies and Skills:

Make Effective Choices

Serve The Customer/Member

Get Results

Plan for & Improve Work

Share Information

Perform to Ethical Standards

Adapt

Building and developing talent

Key performance areas:

Retail Applications support

Retail Applications Maintenance

Vendor management

Project management and support

Applications Documentation

Desired Skills:

Forecasting

Retail

Inventory Management

Pivot Tables

Tableau

Data Analysis

