SAP Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Project Manager with experience in managing multiple digital technology projects concurrently and SAP implementation. Experience must include working with complex projects that used a combination of a waterfall based and agile project approach. Experience in Click-up is advantage.
Responsibilities
- This senior role is responsible for leading the delivery of Global SAP digital solutions (through all project phases) to Aspen.
- The project manager will support the Business Lead in Project Rally.
- The Project Manager will report into the GDT Programme Management Office.
- The Solution must be delivered on time, within budget and meet the desired requirements, business objectives, scope validation and quality requirements.
- The Project Manager will work closely with the appointed Service Integrator (Implementation Partner) and other project stakeholders to ensure successful delivery.
Education and Experience
- At least 15 years + of global multi-national SAP project management and implementation experience required using the ASAP and Activate combined with agile methodologies
- SAP Certification and implementation experience in at least 3 different SAP technologies or modules
- Five full life-cycle SAP projects completed as functional consultant.
- Ten full-lifecycle Projects (budget in excess of R150M) as Project Manager of which at least 50% must be global multi-national Greenfields implementations.
- Excellent functional integration knowledge
- Confident in the use of SAP Solution Manager
- Project Management certification – preferred.
- Bachelor’s degree (preferred).
- SAP S/4HANA implementation experience – must
- Experience in combination of a waterfall based and agile project approach.
- Experience in Click-up is advantage
Role Description
- Responsible for Solution Delivery
- Provide Business Leads with SME guidance as far as project implementation- lifecycle and -requirements are concerned.
- Ensure GDT PMO requirements are met.
- Participate in RFP and Contracting activities and manage Service Integrator accordingly.
- Manage scope, schedule, budget, quality and risks as they pertain to the project.
- Develop, manage and track detailed project plan ensuring alignment to and integration with the overall project plan and lifecycle
- Manage project stakeholders, communication, change management and escalations.
- Manage resource requirements (business and Solution Integrator). Responsible for Team performance and delivery.
- Conduct project meetings and “status calls”, contribute to site Steercom and Project Steercom reports.
- Manage Risks, Actions, Assumptions, Issues, Decisions and Dependencies.
- Optimally utilise prescribed project management methodology and tools.
- Facilitate sign-off for phase, gate and project completion deliverables.
- Manage Service Introduction, document project lessons learned and obtain project closure sign-off.
Attributes and Skills
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.
- Tenacious, driven, energetic and a high degree of professional integrity.
- Experienced leader and collaborator in a team-oriented environment.
- Possess strong written and oral communication skills.
- Ability to deal with changing priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
- Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.
- Persuasive, encouraging, and motivating.
- Ability to elicit cooperation from a wide variety of sources, including upper management, clients, and other functions.
- Ability to defuse tension among project team, should it arise.
- Proficient at conducting research into project-related issues and products – strong analytics skills.
- Must be able to learn, understand, and apply new technologies.
- Ability to organize, delegate and utilize resources to accomplish objectives
- Ability to manage relationships with all project stakeholders
- Ability to work in a diverse multi-national environment with high EQ
- Ability to build trust relationships with key senior stakeholders
- Ability to use experience to guide the organisation through change
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP S/4Hana