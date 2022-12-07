SAP Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 7, 2022

Senior Project Manager with experience in managing multiple digital technology projects concurrently and SAP implementation. Experience must include working with complex projects that used a combination of a waterfall based and agile project approach. Experience in Click-up is advantage.

Responsibilities

  • This senior role is responsible for leading the delivery of Global SAP digital solutions (through all project phases) to Aspen.
  • The project manager will support the Business Lead in Project Rally.
  • The Project Manager will report into the GDT Programme Management Office.
  • The Solution must be delivered on time, within budget and meet the desired requirements, business objectives, scope validation and quality requirements.
  • The Project Manager will work closely with the appointed Service Integrator (Implementation Partner) and other project stakeholders to ensure successful delivery.

Education and Experience

  • At least 15 years + of global multi-national SAP project management and implementation experience required using the ASAP and Activate combined with agile methodologies
  • SAP Certification and implementation experience in at least 3 different SAP technologies or modules
  • Five full life-cycle SAP projects completed as functional consultant.
  • Ten full-lifecycle Projects (budget in excess of R150M) as Project Manager of which at least 50% must be global multi-national Greenfields implementations.
  • Excellent functional integration knowledge
  • Confident in the use of SAP Solution Manager
  • Project Management certification – preferred.
  • Bachelor’s degree (preferred).
  • SAP S/4HANA implementation experience – must
  • Experience in combination of a waterfall based and agile project approach.
  • Experience in Click-up is advantage

Role Description

  • Responsible for Solution Delivery
  • Provide Business Leads with SME guidance as far as project implementation- lifecycle and -requirements are concerned.
  • Ensure GDT PMO requirements are met.
  • Participate in RFP and Contracting activities and manage Service Integrator accordingly.
  • Manage scope, schedule, budget, quality and risks as they pertain to the project.
  • Develop, manage and track detailed project plan ensuring alignment to and integration with the overall project plan and lifecycle
  • Manage project stakeholders, communication, change management and escalations.
  • Manage resource requirements (business and Solution Integrator). Responsible for Team performance and delivery.
  • Conduct project meetings and “status calls”, contribute to site Steercom and Project Steercom reports.
  • Manage Risks, Actions, Assumptions, Issues, Decisions and Dependencies.
  • Optimally utilise prescribed project management methodology and tools.
  • Facilitate sign-off for phase, gate and project completion deliverables.
  • Manage Service Introduction, document project lessons learned and obtain project closure sign-off.

Attributes and Skills

  • Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.
  • Tenacious, driven, energetic and a high degree of professional integrity.
  • Experienced leader and collaborator in a team-oriented environment.
  • Possess strong written and oral communication skills.
  • Ability to deal with changing priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
  • Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.
  • Persuasive, encouraging, and motivating.
  • Ability to elicit cooperation from a wide variety of sources, including upper management, clients, and other functions.
  • Ability to defuse tension among project team, should it arise.
  • Proficient at conducting research into project-related issues and products – strong analytics skills.
  • Must be able to learn, understand, and apply new technologies.
  • Ability to organize, delegate and utilize resources to accomplish objectives
  • Ability to manage relationships with all project stakeholders
  • Ability to work in a diverse multi-national environment with high EQ
  • Ability to build trust relationships with key senior stakeholders
  • Ability to use experience to guide the organisation through change

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • SAP S/4Hana

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *