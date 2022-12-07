Security Engineer

Job purpose:



As a Security Engineer, you’ll be responsible for the design and implementation of security technologies. You will collaborate with other members of the team to ensure that all systems are protected from unwanted attacks and malware. You should have at least 5 years’ experience in IT or related field (e.g., computer science, network administration).

This role is based in our offices in Berlin and requires German language skills.

Qualifications:

1+ years of experience with cloud computing, network security, and/or web development required.

A minimum of 3 years of relevant IT/Software Development experience.

Three years of experience in system security and network engineering with a proven track record of success.

Must have at least three years of relevant experience in an information security role with a proven track record of success.

Requirements:

Provides timely and accurate information to Firewall Engineers and Network Security experts

Provides support in setting up firewalls, using the appropriate firewall tools, configuring proxy servers, dynamic DNS, DHCP services, port forwarding, content filtering, VPNs, Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS), Antivirus services, etc.

Prepares logs for analysis.

Maintains knowledge of products and services to provide support as needed.

Communicates with customers and peers to share knowledge, resolve issues, and achieve solutions.

Works with a variety of Provides insights into information security architecture and development to ensure the necessary protection of business critical applications, infrastructure, and data

Desired Skills:

Computer Forensics

Network Architecture

Computer Operating Systems

Ethical Hacking

Learn more/Apply for this position