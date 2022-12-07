Job purpose:
As a Security Engineer, you’ll support the Cybersecurity team by providing day-to-day security and monitoring of all systems. You will be responsible for implementing and maintaining our firewall solution as well as performing periodic vulnerability scans on servers to ensure they are secure. You will also monitor any malware or other threats that may have been installed on our network. Additionally, you’ll be responsible for keeping up with new technologies in order to stay current with your industry knowledge and future career opportunities.
Qualifications
- Cisco CCNP
- Cisco ISE
- Fortinet NSE 5 or higher
- Palo Alto certification
- Checkpoint certification
- Cloud certification
Requirements
- Develops security solutions or strengthens existing solutions to computer network issues
- Researches network and application vulnerabilities and develops appropriate countermeasures to prevent breaches.
- Performs system administration tasks to ensure compliance with organizational policies and guidelines.
- Documents and communicates in a clear and concise manner to others about all changes made to networks and software.
- Enforces security policies and procedures through all phases of network operations.
Advantageous:
- Palo Alto PCNSE
- Fortinet NSE 7
- Cisco CCIE
- Security +
- Networking +
- Checkpoint CCSE
- Azure
- AWS security
Desired Skills:
- Ethical Hacking
- Computer Operating Systems
- Network Architecture
- Computer Forensics