Security Engineer

Job purpose:

As a Security Engineer, you’ll support the Cybersecurity team by providing day-to-day security and monitoring of all systems. You will be responsible for implementing and maintaining our firewall solution as well as performing periodic vulnerability scans on servers to ensure they are secure. You will also monitor any malware or other threats that may have been installed on our network. Additionally, you’ll be responsible for keeping up with new technologies in order to stay current with your industry knowledge and future career opportunities.

Qualifications

Cisco CCNP

Cisco ISE

Fortinet NSE 5 or higher

Palo Alto certification

Checkpoint certification

Cloud certification

Requirements

Develops security solutions or strengthens existing solutions to computer network issues

Researches network and application vulnerabilities and develops appropriate countermeasures to prevent breaches.

Performs system administration tasks to ensure compliance with organizational policies and guidelines.

Documents and communicates in a clear and concise manner to others about all changes made to networks and software.

Enforces security policies and procedures through all phases of network operations.

Advantageous:

Palo Alto PCNSE

Fortinet NSE 7

Cisco CCIE

Security +

Networking +

Checkpoint CCSE

Azure

AWS security

Desired Skills:

Ethical Hacking

Computer Operating Systems

Network Architecture

Computer Forensics

