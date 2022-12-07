Security Engineer

Job purpose:

The Security Engineer is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems. Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training. Provides support to customer/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature. Survey Tip: In software companies this position generally interacts directly with the customer/user when the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature, such as with systems level software where the user has a technical background. In a less sophisticated environment, as with many applications products where the user is nontechnical, this position would generally interact with product support personnel and potentially the customer when the customers problem cannot be resolved directly by first-level resources.

They will develop, coordinates and executes policies, methods and procedures, and supervises personnel; when assigned as an expert, performs work requiring a very high level of technical knowledge of a specific area or ability to integrate at a high level the knowledge of several areas, manages and provides technical leadership of projects involving large-scale, complex and highly analytical tasks. Positions at this level are distinguished from Senior Engineers, in that the latter performs more specific and small-scale, though complex, analytical tasks. Work is performed within a broad framework of general policy and requires creativity and resourcefulness to accomplish goals and objectives, and in applying concepts, plans and strategies which may deviate from traditional methods and practices. Serves as a lead technical contact and systems integrator for large complex deployments, with a focus on securing vulnerabilities and reducing risk of system and/or asset compromises.

Job Description Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts

Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with

the required level of detail

Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend

improvement in quality

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as

prescribed by NTT

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups

Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing

circumstances

Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work

Ability to work well in a pressurized environment

Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary

Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding,

probing for further relevant information and refraining from interrupting

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances

Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a

positive client experience throughout the total client journey

Strong documentation and report writing

Ability to use reporting to trend and provide insight to risks

Ability to work collaboratively as one team across different business areas

Solid understanding of networking and networks

Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Demonstrates project management and administration ability

Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge

Good verbal communication skills

Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members

Good understanding of project management principles

Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.

Academic Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work

experience)

Certified in the following technologies

Security +

Higher certifications in the ?owing key vendors

ZScaler cloud proxy certification

Checkpoint CCNP

Pulse secure certifications

Advantageous Certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)

Fortinet NSE 4 and above

Required Experience:

Solid years of work experience

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation

Solid experience of Managed Services

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

Additional Job Description Standard career level descriptor for job level:

Have wide-ranging experience

Uses professional concepts and company objectives to solve complex issues in creative ways

Networks with others outside own area of expertise

Exercises judgment in selecting methods, techniques and evaluation criteria to obtain results

May coordinate others activities

Typically requires significant related experience with a Bachelors or equivalent degree

Desired Skills:

Computer Forensics

Network Architecture

Computer Operating Systems

Ethical Hacking

