Security Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Job purpose:
The Security Engineer is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.
Reports design, reliability and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering. May be involved in customer installation and training. Provides support to customer/users where the product is highly technical or sophisticated in nature.
They will develop, coordinates and executes policies, methods and procedures, and supervises personnel; when assigned as an expert, performs work requiring a very high level of technical knowledge of a specific area or ability to integrate at a high level the knowledge of several areas, manages and provides technical leadership of projects involving large-scale, complex and highly analytical tasks. Positions at this level are distinguished from Senior Engineers, in that the latter performs more specific and small-scale, though complex, analytical tasks. Work is performed within a broad framework of general policy and requires creativity and resourcefulness to accomplish goals and objectives, and in applying concepts, plans and strategies which may deviate from traditional methods and practices. Serves as a lead technical contact and systems integrator for large complex deployments, with a focus on securing vulnerabilities and reducing risk of system and/or asset compromises.
Job Description Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail
- Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls
- Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems
- Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary
- Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to clients
- Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
- Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyze and recommend lmprovement in quality
- Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed by NTT
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Ability to communicate and work across different cultures and social groups
- Ability to plans activities and projects well in advance, and takes into account possible changing circumstances
- Ability to maintain a positive outlook at work
- Ability to work well in a pressurized environment
- Ability to work hard and put in longer hours when it is necessary
- Ability to apply active listening techniques such as paraphrasing the message to confirm understanding, probing for further relevant information and refraining from interrupting
- Ability to adapt to changing circumstances
- Ability to place client at the forefront of all interactions, understanding their requirements and creating a positive client experience throughout the total client journey
- Strong documentation and report writing
- Ability to use reporting to trend and provide insight to risks
- Ability to work collaboratively as one team across different business areas Solid understanding of networking and networks
- Good understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles
- Demonstrates project management and administration ability
- Good project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments Demonstrate customer engagement skills
- Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge
- Good verbal communication skills
- Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members
- Good understanding of project management principles
- Be proficient in the implementation, configuration of the products in the security GTM.
Academic Qualifications
- Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)
- Certified in the following technologies
- Security +
- Higher certifications in the flowing key vendors
- ZScaler cloud proxy certification
- Checkpoint CCNP
- Pulse secure certifications
Advantageous Certifications:
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert
- Routing and Switching (CCIE)
- Cisco Certified Network Professional
- Wireless (CCNP)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert
- Security (CCIE-S)
- Fortinet NSE 4 and above
Required Experience:
- Solid years of work experience
- Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation
- Solid experience of Managed Services
- Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes
- Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties
Desired Skills:
- Ethical Hacking
- Computer IOperating Systems
- Network Architecture
- Computer Forensics