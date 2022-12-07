Senior Automation Tester

Job Description
As a Senior Test Automation Engineer within the Quality Assurance Team, you will be responsible for driving the quality practice with a focus on automation within your engineering squad, working with the team as you build and maintain the test frameworks and help establish MATTER as a leader in the world of digital
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases, and execute tests independently
- Design and script highly readable and extendable automated test scripts according to the automation development guidelines
- Participate in automation code reviews and provide constructive feedback
- Implement and contribute to framework improvements to improve automation code coverage
- Participate in the creation and execution of load and performance tests and provide detailed report on test execution and recommendations
- Ensure correct documentation of test cases
- Ensure testing processes and procedures are adhered to
- Maintain high level knowledge of the inner workings of our system in order to effectively provide support to developers and testers.
- Perform test leadership tasks
- Provide technical guidance to the testing team
- Research and implement new technologies to improve the quality and speed of testing
- Participate in all agile team ceremonies with the view of increasing understanding of requirements, suggesting ways of implantation and identifying non-functional requirements
Desired Experience & Qualification:
- Minimum 6 years of relevant experience in software testing
- 4 years of automation testing experience developing regression and sanity tests using open-source tools (UI and API)
- 2 years of load and performance testing, monitoring, and reporting
- Proven experience creating automation frameworks
- Proven understanding of automation testing fundamentals
- Testing technologies: Selenium Web driver, NUnit, Cucumber, Karate, Postman, Appium, Groovy, Rest Assured, IntelliJ, Charles Proxy, Gatling, Java, Python
Desired Skills:
- Proficiency in programming language
- Manual Testing
- Agile
- DevOps
- Time Management
- Analytical