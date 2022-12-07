Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Dec 7, 2022

Job Description

As a Senior Test Automation Engineer within the Quality Assurance Team, you will be responsible for driving the quality practice with a focus on automation within your engineering squad, working with the team as you build and maintain the test frameworks and help establish MATTER as a leader in the world of digital
Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases, and execute tests independently
  • Design and script highly readable and extendable automated test scripts according to the automation development guidelines
  • Participate in automation code reviews and provide constructive feedback
  • Implement and contribute to framework improvements to improve automation code coverage
  • Participate in the creation and execution of load and performance tests and provide detailed report on test execution and recommendations
  • Ensure correct documentation of test cases
  • Ensure testing processes and procedures are adhered to
  • Maintain high level knowledge of the inner workings of our system in order to effectively provide support to developers and testers.
  • Perform test leadership tasks
  • Provide technical guidance to the testing team
  • Research and implement new technologies to improve the quality and speed of testing
  • Participate in all agile team ceremonies with the view of increasing understanding of requirements, suggesting ways of implantation and identifying non-functional requirements

Desired Experience & Qualification:

  • Minimum 6 years of relevant experience in software testing
  • 4 years of automation testing experience developing regression and sanity tests using open-source tools (UI and API)
  • 2 years of load and performance testing, monitoring, and reporting
  • Proven experience creating automation frameworks
  • Proven understanding of automation testing fundamentals
  • Testing technologies: Selenium Web driver, NUnit, Cucumber, Karate, Postman, Appium, Groovy, Rest Assured, IntelliJ, Charles Proxy, Gatling, Java, Python

Desired Skills:

  • Proficiency in programming language
  • Manual Testing
  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Time Management
  • Analytical

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *