Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description

As a Senior Test Automation Engineer within the Quality Assurance Team, you will be responsible for driving the quality practice with a focus on automation within your engineering squad, working with the team as you build and maintain the test frameworks and help establish MATTER as a leader in the world of digital

Duties & Responsibilities:

Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases, and execute tests independently

Design and script highly readable and extendable automated test scripts according to the automation development guidelines

Participate in automation code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Implement and contribute to framework improvements to improve automation code coverage

Participate in the creation and execution of load and performance tests and provide detailed report on test execution and recommendations

Ensure correct documentation of test cases

Ensure testing processes and procedures are adhered to

Maintain high level knowledge of the inner workings of our system in order to effectively provide support to developers and testers.

Perform test leadership tasks

Provide technical guidance to the testing team

Research and implement new technologies to improve the quality and speed of testing

Participate in all agile team ceremonies with the view of increasing understanding of requirements, suggesting ways of implantation and identifying non-functional requirements

Desired Experience & Qualification:

Minimum 6 years of relevant experience in software testing

4 years of automation testing experience developing regression and sanity tests using open-source tools (UI and API)

2 years of load and performance testing, monitoring, and reporting

Proven experience creating automation frameworks

Proven understanding of automation testing fundamentals

Testing technologies: Selenium Web driver, NUnit, Cucumber, Karate, Postman, Appium, Groovy, Rest Assured, IntelliJ, Charles Proxy, Gatling, Java, Python

Desired Skills:

Proficiency in programming language

Manual Testing

Agile

DevOps

Time Management

Analytical

