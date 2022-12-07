Senior C# Developer

This could be just the right dose of medicine to get your code into ” healthy” shape and for you to grow your skills set. A role based in Cape Town / Hybrid working and exciting work and BENEFITS! Apply now!
Looking for :
Senior .Net Software Developer
C#
ASP.net
OOP and SOLID principles
Microservices
Azure Development and DevOps
Microsoft SQL
Git
Jenkins
SOA
Agile methodologies
Brief responsibilities
- Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs
- New development, maintenance and support
- Analyse the effect of new functions on the existing system
- Compile test cases according to SDL methodology and conduct thorough in-house testing per operational procedure
- Implement practical solutions
- Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialisation
- Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders
- Ensure day to day operational support required to enhance performance
If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter or Robyn Payne at [Email Address Removed].
For more information please contact:
Jacki Butler [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- Hybrid Working
- SOA
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension and more!