Senior IT Field Engineer at Ntice Search – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Dec 7, 2022

Our Client, MULTi, a communication and technology solutions company, has a permanent vacancy for a Senior IT Field Engineer based in Johannesburg, Gauteng area

This position will be reporting directly to the Service Manager

PLEASE NOTE: Only candidates who reside in the Johannesburg and surrounding areas will be considered

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Resolve incidents on-site and remotely
  • Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers, and peripherals
  • Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals
  • Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet)
  • Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
  • Have a basic understanding of VoIP and SIP
  • Roll out Hardware and Software
  • Participate in Customer IT projects
  • Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes
  • Provide accurate and comprehensive Ticket Notes
  • Ensure documentation is produced and updated as required
  • Participate as part of a team and individually
  • Available to work after-hours if required

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Matriculation (Compulsory)
  • MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
  • A+ and N+ (Advantage)
  • Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)

Minimum Experience:

  • 8 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support, PBX Support)
  • Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems. Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
  • Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019, Server 2022
  • Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
  • Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
  • Understanding of SIP and VOIP
  • Experience with hardware/software PBX’s (3CX Beneficial)
  • Experience in providing site documentation (drawing, site layout, cabinet layout, etc.)
  • CRM/PSA/ticketing system is beneficial

Requirements:

  • South African Citizen
  • Fully bilingual
  • Presentable with strong people skills.
  • Contactable references.
  • No criminal record and clean credit check.
  • Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service.
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.
  • Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail

Remuneration:

R25 000 to R35 000 per month including benefits – medical aid, travel allowance

PLUS

KPI incentive paid every quarter

PLEASE NOTE:

The company provides full training

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Desktop Hardware
  • Server Support

