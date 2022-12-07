Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you based in Cape Town? Are you looking to work a Hybrid model?

Are you a Senior Java Developer looking for a new challenge and environment? Then this is for you!!!

Would you like to work for a JSE-listed investment company who provides services and products to the healthcare sector? This is my client!!

My client is looking for a Java Developer, based in Cape Town for Perm or fixed term contract roles. Your 6 years + experience in Prod. environments is key !

Requirements

3 year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Java Certification desirable

Java (JDK8/11)

Spring Boot and Spring Framework

JavaScript, CSS, HTML

Oracle Database (Interpreting/writing SQL and Stored Procedures)

Developing on Windows and Linux OS

Subversion, Git, BitBucket, Jenkins, Nexus Sonartype

Docker, Kubernetes

Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles

Database Design and PL/SQL

Agile and Sprint

Microservice and SOA architectures

If you match what I am looking for, please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Hibernate

GIT

Healthcare

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and bonus

