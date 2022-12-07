Senior Mobile Developer at Computek Networks – Gauteng Centurion

The Commission requires the services of two (2) Specialist Mobile Applications
Developers / Programmers to be part of an application development and
maintenance team, which will be responsible for the maintenance of a set of
custom-developed applications. This is an on-going project which forms part of the
Commission’s Information Technology system maintenance programme.
Desired Skills:
- Java/Kotlin C# ASP.NET VB.NET .NET Framework 4.5+ .NET Standard .NET Core OOP JSON/XML T-SQL MVVM design pattern XAML Geo-coding and Geo-Tagging concepts Xamarin.Android Xamarin.iOS Blazor Visual Studio Visual Studio for Mac XCode Android Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate