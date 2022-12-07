Senior Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal La Lucia

The project manager will support the Business Lead in Project Rally. The Project Manager will report into the GDT Programme Management Office. The Solution must be delivered on time, within budget and meet the desired requirements, business objectives, scope validation and quality requirements. The Project Manager will work closely with the appointed Service Integrator (Implementation Partner) and other project stakeholders to ensure successful delivery.

Requirements:

Responsible for Solution Delivery

Provide Business Leads with SME guidance as far as project implementation-lifecycle and -requirements are concerned

Ensure GDT PMO requirements are met

Participate in RFP and Contracting activities and manage Service Integrator accordingly.

Manage scope, schedule, budget, quality and risks as they pertain to the project.

Develop, manage and track detailed project plan ensuring alignment to and integration with the overall project plan and lifecycle

Manage project stakeholders, communication, change management and escalations.

Manage resource requirements (business and Solution Integrator)

Conduct project meetings and status calls, contribute to site Steercom and Project Steercom reports

Manage Risks, Actions, Assumptions, Issues, Decisions and Dependencies

Optimally utilize prescribed project management methodology and tools

Facilitate sign-off for phase, gate and project completion deliverables

Manage Service Introduction

Attributes and Skills

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment is crucial.

Tenacious, driven, energetic and a high degree of professional integrity.

Experienced leader and collaborator in a team-oriented environment.

Possess strong written and oral communication skills.

Ability to deal with changing priorities, demands and timelines through analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Reacts to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.

Persuasive, encouraging, and motivating.

Ability to elicit cooperation from a wide variety of sources, including upper management, clients, and other functions.

Ability to defuse tension among project team, should it arise.

Proficient at conducting research into project-related issues and products – strong analytics skills.

Must be able to learn, understand, and apply new technologies.

Ability to organize, delegate and utilize resources to accomplish objectives

Ability to manage relationships with all project stakeholders

Ability to work in a diverse multi-national environment with high EQ

Ability to build trust relationships with key senior stakeholders

Ability to use experience to guide the organisation through change

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Business Administration, or related field required

15 years of global multi-national SAP project management and implementation experience required using the ASAP and Activate combined with agile methodologies

SAP Certification and implementation experience in at least 3 different SAP technologies or modules

5 years full life-cycle SAP projects completed as functional consultant

10 years full-lifecycle Projects (budget in excess of R150M) as Project Manager of which at

Excellent functional integration knowledge

Confident in the use of SAP Solution Manager

Project Management certification

SAP S/4HANA implementation experience – must

Experience in combination of a waterfall based and agile project approach.

Experience in Click-up is advantage

Desired Skills:

ASAP

SAP

INTERGRATION

S/4HANA

WATERFALL

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

