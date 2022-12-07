SENIOR SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR

The purpose of this job is to proactively manage, maintain and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed service level.
Key Performance Areas:
- Investigate and analyse feasibility of system requirements and develops system specifications.
- Undertake capacity planning in order to meet business requirements.
- Manages the day-to-day operations of the FIC’s hosting environment by monitoring system performance, configuration, maintenance procedures and escalations.
- Perform 2nd and 3rd level troubleshooting as required. As such, leads problem-solving efforts often involving outside vendors and other support personnel and/or organisations.
- Reduce server infrastructure related risk and improve availability.
- Collect and analyse operational data (especially incident and change records) to identify emerging trends and log problem records to assist with problem resolution and increased server availability.
- Proactively analyse of the backup service in order to streamline and enhance the overall service recoverability.
- Plan and implement maintenance activities required for the various system platforms.
- Recommends the redesign and configuration of virtual hosting platforms where applicable.
- Identify methods, solutions, and provide project leadership and management in order to deliver a high level of service to the business units of the FIC.
- Implement and manage appropriate backup testing environment that can be used for monthly backup testing.
- In-depth troubleshooting of backup and restore failures.
- Management and testing of the disaster recovery application services.
- Achieve set turnaround times in line with the agreed service level management time lines (for infrastructure)
- Work with vendors to assist support activities.
- Review and improve existing management procedures to ensure operational reliability.
- Provide training to technical staff on how to use new software and hardware developed and/or acquired.
- Create or administer training and awareness presentations or materials.
- Conduct project-based work for implementation of ICT services
- Compile, maintain and develop relevant documentation
- Report on System Performance and Capacity management on a monthly basis.
- Research, evaluate and recommend new tools and technologies
Education, Skills and Experience
- Relevant tertiary IT qualification will be advantageous,
- Relevant Virtualization, Backup or related qualifications,
- 5 years’ relevant experience in supporting and managing SAN storage,
- 5 years’ relevant experience in supporting and managing large scale backup environments,
- 5 years’ experience in supporting Virtualization technologies with specific emphasis on VMWare and have a solid understanding of the technology,
- 5 years’ experience in working with and supporting Microsoft technologies e.g. Server OS, Active Directory network environments etc.
- 5 years’ experience in managing IT Disaster Recovery services
- Demonstrate ability to communicate and engage with business partners, technical vendors and internal technical support counter parts.
Desired Skills:
- COMMUNICATION SKILLS
- MICROSOFT TECHNOLOGY
- IT DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES