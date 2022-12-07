Senior WordPress Developer (PHP, Laravel) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a fully remote team of a forward-thinking UK-based Digital & eCommerce Solutions Provider seeking your talents as a Senior WordPress Developer with strong WooCommerce, PHP & Laravel. Your core role will entail leading teams in delivering technical excellence for clients, working with customer-facing roles to design technical solutions, promoting best practices internally and externally, and helping to oversee the successful technical delivery of client projects. The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years’ experience using JIRA, Trello, PHP, Laravel, HTML (BEM conventions), CSS (SASS), React, JavaScript (ES6, Vanilla), OOP, APIs and have worked with Estimates, experience doing Code Reviews, Gutenberg Block Development/Troubleshooting & excellent WooCommerce Development including Plugin Development (custom/third party), Payment Gateways and Elasticsearch/Filters.

DUTIES:

Lead the development of WordPress and WooCommerce projects.

Build WP plugins and themes.

Scope and estimate work with Client Success Managers and clients.

Present work, ideas and proposed solutions to internal and external stakeholders.

Coach and mentor members of the team.

Problem-solving and test proposed solutions with MVPs and prototypes.

Report on project development activity in team stand-ups and client meetings.

Collaborate with Design and Development Departments to create effective workflows on projects.

Review code and quality check solutions.

Contribute to internal products, and open-source projects.

Represent the Agency at industry events and conferences.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years’ experience, preferred 5+ years –

Working with JIRA, Trello – using JIRA for ticket management.

Working with Estimates –

Estimating tasks accurately i.e., coding, communications, admin, buffer etc.

Obtaining approval from client for time estimates for tasks.

Delivering projects consistently within estimates. Experience doing Code Reviews. Experience developing, troubleshooting custom and third-party WP plugins. Excellent experience/skills in WooCommerce Development – Plugin Development (custom/third party). Payment Gateways. Elasticsearch/Filters. Gutenberg Block Development/Troubleshooting. Required tech stack experience – HTML (BEM conventions). CSS (SASS). PHP. React. JavaScript (ES6, Vanilla). Laravel. OOP. API development, integration. Experience working with multiple stakeholders in projects i.e., Solutions Architects, Project Managers, CSMs, QA, clients. Experience mentoring other Developers. Experience working with multiple tickets across multiple projects.



Nice to haves –

Involved in the WordPress community.

Technical Writing or Documentation experience.

Training/Educating clients/non-technical people on WordPress.

Leandash/LMS Development.

Headless WordPress –

Platforms like Centra

eCommerce Integrations DevOps Skills (AWS, GCP).



ATTRIBUTES:

Genuine interest in WordPress.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Able to work in a fast-paced agency setting.

Good time management skills.

Excellent organisation.

Strong attention to detail.

