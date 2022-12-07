Software Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Cape Town

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint a Software Engineer who will be responsible for maintaining, designing, developing, testing, and contributing to the commissioning of data acquisition and control and monitoring software systems for radiation detection at NRF iThemba LABS facilities.

Key Responsibilities:

Apply expertise in data acquisition systemsApply expertise in control and monitoring software systemsInterpret requirements and specificationsSupport full project and software development life cycle to ensure successful outcomes;Design and develop software sub-system requirements specifications, control and interface software specifications;Compile reports and document on application and models;Ensure quality and software configuration system is up to dateWork closely with internal scientific staff & external scientific users for the support of softwareConsult with users on requirements for approved projects and possible future experimentsCommunicate with relevant stakeholders (PMs, line management, senior management)

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

3-3 years

A Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, electronic engineering and/or other engineering disciplines with at least three years’ relevant working experience in a Python or C/C++ software development environment

Experience:

Object orientated design and implementation using popular methodologies and tools such as unified modelling language (UML)Experience building software in a distributed and agile environmentExperience with development using languages such as C, C++, Python, JavaExperience in building and maintaining data acquisition (DAQ) or control and monitoring software systems in a research environment will be advantageous

Ability to work under pressure with minimal supervision

Willingness to work outside working hours to commission and test systems during beam delivery

Proficiency in verbal and written communications necessary to effectively collaborate in team environments, and present technical information

Knowledge:

Ability to work independently in a team-context in an agile environmentAbility to work well under pressure and meet deadlinesAbility to prioritize and must have a sense of urgencyTake ownership of own career and development

Additional Notes:

Technically proficient and ability to stay current in own fieldGood programming skillsThe ideal person must have analytical skills, be a problem-solver, enthusiastic, self-motivated and a definite self-starterPassion for excellenceWillingness to [URL Removed] and unwavering [URL Removed] NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transform lives and inspire the nation. We do this through probing fundamental aspects of nuclear structure, investigating the origins of matter, and advancing humanity’s understanding of condensed matter. In addition, we have a direct societal impact through the provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and a biophysics research program focussing on the impact of radiation on human health, as well as isotope analysis for the environmental sector.

