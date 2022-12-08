Backend Developer – Java

What is this position about?

The company currently running a REST API, microservice based backend environment, built ontop of Kubernetes clusters managed by terraform and helm.

Our footprint covers multiple datacentres across South Africa, and our services have very close integrations with core network elements to get as much value as possible out of our network.

As a senior engineer, you will be exposed to working on multiple domains of the company, namely billing, core networks, consumer, operations and more. You will be expected to lead, guide, encourage and motivate other members apart of your team.

What will your responsibilities be?

You will be responsible for:

Working and collaborating with a team of engineers.

Taking ownership for the service you build and work on.

Delivering fast and delivering safely.

Applying your knowledge and experience to further educate the team and improve our services

Materializing the business’s vision.

What do you need to apply?

5 or more years of experience with:

Spring Boot

JPA

RDBMS

Unit Testing

3 or more years of experience with:

Microservice Architecture

Cloud native applications

Having experience with the following will definitly help:

Kubernetes

Kafka / Confluent

Message Queues

ELK Stack

GitLab

PostgreSQL

NoSQL

We also look for a few behavoural competencies, namely:

The ability to work within a team.

The ability to lead and motivate others.

Continuous self improvement and learning

Very good written and spoken communication skills

Logical and process thinking

Curiosity

Goal-driven

Google-Fu

Desired Skills:

Kubernetes

Java

Backend

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position