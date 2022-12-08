Configuration Administrator

We are searching for a Configuration Administrator to join our infrastructure services.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Soft Skills

ITIL 4 Foundation

Preferred Qualification:

ISO 20 000

Administration certification

Data analytics

Experience Required:

A minimum of five years of experience in database administration, asset lifecycles, Configuration management, IT and procurement.

A minimum of five years of experience working with asset regulations, guidelines and reporting.

A minimum of three years of experience in short- and long-term forecasting knowledge of Configuration management software or programs proficient with Microsoft Office suite.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Ability to manage time and workload effectively which includes planning, organizing, and prioritizing with attention to detail.

The ability to research and analyze data with close attention to detail.

Work environment:

Based in Sandton.

Building contains lifts, and stairs. This is an office-based position.

Physical demands:

70 % Sitting

5% Standing

15% Walking

Travel:

Travel required upon request.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position