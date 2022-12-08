Configuration Administrator

Dec 8, 2022

We are searching for a Configuration Administrator to join our infrastructure services.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

  • Soft Skills

  • ITIL 4 Foundation

Preferred Qualification:

  • ISO 20 000

  • Administration certification

  • Data analytics

Experience Required:

  • A minimum of five years of experience in database administration, asset lifecycles, Configuration management, IT and procurement.

  • A minimum of five years of experience working with asset regulations, guidelines and reporting.

  • A minimum of three years of experience in short- and long-term forecasting knowledge of Configuration management software or programs proficient with Microsoft Office suite.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Ability to manage time and workload effectively which includes planning, organizing, and prioritizing with attention to detail.

  • The ability to research and analyze data with close attention to detail.

Work environment:

  • Based in Sandton.

  • Building contains lifts, and stairs. This is an office-based position.

Physical demands:

  • 70 % Sitting

  • 5% Standing

  • 15% Walking

Travel:

  • Travel required upon request.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

