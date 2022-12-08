Configuration Administrator – Gauteng Sandton

We are searching for a Configuration Administrator to join our infrastructure services.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Soft Skills
- ITIL 4 Foundation
Preferred Qualification:
- ISO 20 000
- Administration certification
- Data analytics
Experience Required:
- A minimum of five years of experience in database administration, asset lifecycles, Configuration management, IT and procurement.
- A minimum of five years of experience working with asset regulations, guidelines and reporting.
- A minimum of three years of experience in short- and long-term forecasting knowledge of Configuration management software or programs proficient with Microsoft Office suite.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Ability to manage time and workload effectively which includes planning, organizing, and prioritizing with attention to detail.
- The ability to research and analyze data with close attention to detail.
Work environment:
- Based in Sandton.
- Building contains lifts, and stairs. This is an office-based position.
Physical demands:
- 70 % Sitting
- 5% Standing
- 15% Walking
Travel:
- Travel required upon request.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML