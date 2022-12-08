Data Engineer Python

As the DATA ENGINEER, you will be responsible for optimizing data delivery and re-design the infrastructure for greater scalability, as well as exploring ways to enhance data quality and reliability. You will play the vital role of setting up data management platforms and building data systems and pipelines. You will gain extensive experience working with senior data engineers to identify, design, and implement process improvements, as well as automate manual processes.

Desired Skills:

Data models

Data mining

Segmentation techniques

SQL

Python

SQL Database design

4 years experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This is an established ANALYTICS SOFTWARE COMPANY, who are experts in using data insights to predict human behaviour and drive optimal outcomes. They are an International DATA ANALYTICS, MARKETING INSIGHT, CONSULTING & SOFTWARE COMPANY, working across 30 countries. They help marketers optimise customer acquisition & retention strategies & campaigns, enable risk managers to make profitable decisions, & call centres to streamline operations. Essentially at the forefront of providing technical Data Solutions, Data Products & Software to provide critical insights in the steering of Business Strategies.

