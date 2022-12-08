Database Administrator

Our international client is looking for a skilled DBA with experience in installing and maintaining servers, creating reports for SQL Server and T-SQL development
Requirements and skills:
- Solid T-SQL ability.
- Understand SQL Backup & Recovery strategies and ability to implement them.
- Full backups, differential backups, log backups
- Able to perform tail-of-the-log backup.
- Understand the fundamentals of index maintenance.
- Understand the fundamentals of DBCC: CHECKDB, CHECKFILEGROUP, CHECKTABLE, CHECKALLOC, CHECKCATALOG.
- Able to troubleshoot networking, file, and IIS.
- Experience in system configuration and hypervisor management.
- Understand the fundamentals of Query Store and how to use it.
- Solid understanding of PowerShell and automation in PowerShell.
- Knowledge of SQL DMVs.
- Monitoring for technical support (for both Windows Server and SQL Server).
- Ability to install and configure Windows Server & SQL Server – this includes either in-place or side-by-side SQL upgrades.
- Windows Server upgrades.
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- Database administration
- Query optimization
- DBCC
- SQL Backup
- SQL Recovery
- Log backup
- IIS
- SQL upgrades
- SQL DMVs
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration