Database Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Our international client is looking for a skilled DBA with experience in installing and maintaining servers, creating reports for SQL Server and T-SQL development

Requirements and skills:

Solid T-SQL ability.

Understand SQL Backup & Recovery strategies and ability to implement them.

Full backups, differential backups, log backups

Able to perform tail-of-the-log backup.

Understand the fundamentals of index maintenance.

Understand the fundamentals of DBCC: CHECKDB, CHECKFILEGROUP, CHECKTABLE, CHECKALLOC, CHECKCATALOG.

Able to troubleshoot networking, file, and IIS.

Experience in system configuration and hypervisor management.

Understand the fundamentals of Query Store and how to use it.

Solid understanding of PowerShell and automation in PowerShell.

Knowledge of SQL DMVs.

Monitoring for technical support (for both Windows Server and SQL Server).

Ability to install and configure Windows Server & SQL Server – this includes either in-place or side-by-side SQL upgrades.

Windows Server upgrades.

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

Database administration

Query optimization

DBCC

SQL Backup

SQL Recovery

Log backup

IIS

SQL upgrades

SQL DMVs

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position