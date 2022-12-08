Database Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Dec 8, 2022

Our international client is looking for a skilled DBA with experience in installing and maintaining servers, creating reports for SQL Server and T-SQL development

Requirements and skills:

  • Solid T-SQL ability.
  • Understand SQL Backup & Recovery strategies and ability to implement them.
  • Full backups, differential backups, log backups
  • Able to perform tail-of-the-log backup.
  • Understand the fundamentals of index maintenance.
  • Understand the fundamentals of DBCC: CHECKDB, CHECKFILEGROUP, CHECKTABLE, CHECKALLOC, CHECKCATALOG.
  • Able to troubleshoot networking, file, and IIS.
  • Experience in system configuration and hypervisor management.
  • Understand the fundamentals of Query Store and how to use it.
  • Solid understanding of PowerShell and automation in PowerShell.
  • Knowledge of SQL DMVs.
  • Monitoring for technical support (for both Windows Server and SQL Server).
  • Ability to install and configure Windows Server & SQL Server – this includes either in-place or side-by-side SQL upgrades.
  • Windows Server upgrades.

Desired Skills:

  • T-SQL
  • Database administration
  • Query optimization
  • DBCC
  • SQL Backup
  • SQL Recovery
  • Log backup
  • IIS
  • SQL upgrades
  • SQL DMVs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *