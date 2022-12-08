EIP Developer

Minimum qualification required:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and
- Five to eight years’ experience in the development environment.
Competencies:
- A minimum of three years’ experience in Integration development of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender
- Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender
- Experience in design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications
- Strong development in integration API and security
- Extensive experience in devsecops
- Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2
- Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c
- Proficient in following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence
- Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)
- Proficient in Data Types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)
- Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
- Advanced ability to design or architect and develop IT solutions.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Professional Certification
- Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)
Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience
