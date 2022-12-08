EIP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

Five to eight years’ experience in the development environment.

Competencies:

A minimum of three years’ experience in Integration development of integration technologies such as ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender

Extensive experience with implementation and optimization of ACE, MQ, Data Power, API Connect, Aspera and IBM Transformation Extender

Experience in design, analysis, re-engineering and development of integration flows (including error and audit) between variety of applications

Strong development in integration API and security

Extensive experience in devsecops

Proficiency in Linux and Unix AIX 7.2

Must be proficient in SOAPUI, Postman, Weblogic 12c, SOA 12c

Proficient in following runtime tools: Atlassian Bitbucket, Atlassian Bamboo, Jira and Confluence

Skills in Integration Protocol such as RESTful API, Webservice, MQ and File (MQMFT, FTPS, SFTP)

Proficient in Data Types: Transformation (JSON/SWAGGER, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT, CSV/Excel, Fixed Length, Binary) and No Transformation (Binary)

Project development exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)

Advanced ability to design or architect and develop IT solutions.

The following will be an added advantage:

Professional Certification

Proficient in at least one other Integration toolset (ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power)

Experience on working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience

Desired Skills:

development

Enterprise integration patterns

EIP

integration

ACE

MQ

Data Power

API Connect

Aspera

IBM Transformation Extender

implementation

design

analysis

re-engineering

development of integration flows

integration API and security

devsecops

Linux and Unix AIX 7.2

SOAPUI

Postman

Weblogic 12c

SOA 12c

Atlassian Bitbucket

Atlassian Bamboo

Jira

Confluence

RESTful API

Webservice

MQ and File (MQMFT

FTPS

SFTP

JSON/SWAGGER

XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT

CSV/Excel

Fixed Length

Binary

waterfall

AGILE

IT solutions

Disciplined Agile Development

DAD

Cloud

hcm

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position