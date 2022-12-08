Functional Specialist – Payroll – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum qualification required:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (NQF 7) or an equivalent; and
- 5?8 years of working experience in a payroll administration environment.
Competencies:
- industry, organisational and business awareness, skill and knowledge;
- quality assurance skill and knowledge;
- continuous improvement skill and knowledge;
- continued learning and/or professional development skill and knowledge;
- financial accounting knowledge and skill;
- financial reconciliation knowledge and skill;
- taxation knowledge and skill;
- payroll administration knowledge and skill;
- function-specific performance management knowledge and skill;
- function-specific information systems knowledge and skill;
- conceptual thinking;
- effective communication;
- flexibility;
- a drive for results;
- teamwork;
- building and maintaining relationships;
- judgement and decision-making;
- impact and influence;
- analysis and problem-solving; and
- managing complexity and ambiguity.
Key deliverables:
- Functional Specialist services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project).
Looking for someone with adequate experience (Senior Functional Consultant) more on the financial side, being a fixed asset accountant receivables, oracle project accounting, an all-rounder on the financial site be able to support all modules. (Oracle functional specialist – with finance background). Below are the modules you must have knowledge on, as they will be supporting the same modules.
To backfil for current incumbents performing fucntional operational support in the following financial modules:
- Fixed assests
- Accounts receivable
- General ledger
- Accounts payable
- Projects
- I-Expenses
- Asset tracking
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- payroll
- payroll administration
- quality assurance
- financial accounting
- financial reconciliation
- taxation
- information systems
- ERP Roadmap
- HCM
- Cloud Solution
- financial
- accountant receivables
- oracle project accounting
- Oracle functional specialist
- Fixed assests
- Accounts receivable
- General ledger
- Accounts payable
- Projects
- I-Expenses
- Asset tracking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree