IT Business Systems Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

My client is seeking a strong Business Systems Manager / Analyst to plan the implementation of business systems to ensure improvement of operational efficiencies.
Education and experience required:
- B Tech /Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Business Science/ICT/Information Systems
- Honours Degree /postgraduate Diploma an added advantage
- 6 – 8 years’ experience in system implementation, maintenance and support
- 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in a process/service-oriented organization
Knowledge and experience in the following:
- Financial modelling pertaining to IT investment
- ERP system implementation
- Software development life cycle, processes and methodologies
- Information systems management
- Strategic planning formulation and implementation
- Formulation of Information Systems strategy and implementation
- IT project management, in particular Business Systems
- Knowledge of the principles, practices and processes of COBIT & Prince 2 for project management, or similar methodologies.
- Testing strategies and standards.
Key Performance Areas:
- Develop and manage the implementation of new business systems
- Manage Business Systems Projects
- Manage performance and functionality of existing systems to ensure improvement
- Manage organisational platforms for reporting and analytics
- Manage unit’s resources (finance and people)
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- systems analyst
About The Employer:
Government