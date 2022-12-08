IT Business Systems Manager

My client is seeking a strong Business Systems Manager / Analyst to plan the implementation of business systems to ensure improvement of operational efficiencies.

Education and experience required:

B Tech /Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Business Science/ICT/Information Systems

Honours Degree /postgraduate Diploma an added advantage

6 – 8 years’ experience in system implementation, maintenance and support

3 – 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in a process/service-oriented organization

Knowledge and experience in the following:

Financial modelling pertaining to IT investment

ERP system implementation

Software development life cycle, processes and methodologies

Information systems management

Strategic planning formulation and implementation

Formulation of Information Systems strategy and implementation

IT project management, in particular Business Systems

Knowledge of the principles, practices and processes of COBIT & Prince 2 for project management, or similar methodologies.

Testing strategies and standards.

Key Performance Areas:

Develop and manage the implementation of new business systems

Manage Business Systems Projects

Manage performance and functionality of existing systems to ensure improvement

Manage organisational platforms for reporting and analytics

Manage unit’s resources (finance and people)

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

systems analyst

About The Employer:

Government

Learn more/Apply for this position