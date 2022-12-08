IT Business Systems Manager

Dec 8, 2022

My client is seeking a strong Business Systems Manager / Analyst to plan the implementation of business systems to ensure improvement of operational efficiencies.

Education and experience required:

  • B Tech /Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Business Science/ICT/Information Systems
  • Honours Degree /postgraduate Diploma an added advantage
  • 6 – 8 years’ experience in system implementation, maintenance and support
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst in a process/service-oriented organization

Knowledge and experience in the following:

  • Financial modelling pertaining to IT investment
  • ERP system implementation
  • Software development life cycle, processes and methodologies
  • Information systems management
  • Strategic planning formulation and implementation
  • Formulation of Information Systems strategy and implementation
  • IT project management, in particular Business Systems
  • Knowledge of the principles, practices and processes of COBIT & Prince 2 for project management, or similar methodologies.
  • Testing strategies and standards.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Develop and manage the implementation of new business systems
  • Manage Business Systems Projects
  • Manage performance and functionality of existing systems to ensure improvement
  • Manage organisational platforms for reporting and analytics
  • Manage unit’s resources (finance and people)

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • systems analyst

About The Employer:

Government

