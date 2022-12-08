IT Technician at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities:

  • Customer call outs.
  • Installations.
  • Network cabling.
  • Support Technical Troubleshooting and user support.
  • Remote administrative support.
  • Assisting in all IT critical points.

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • NDip Information Technology / BSc Computer Science.
  • Willing to learn.
  • Willing to be “hands on”, flexible and supportive.
  • Good communication and people skills.
  • Team Player.
  • Must have a drivers license.
  • Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge.


About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for an IT Technician to join their team!

