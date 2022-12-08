Java Developer, Pretoria – Gauteng Pretoria

Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. It is preferred that the individual be skilled in Angular and Native android development as the team is cross skilled and multi-functional. We are moving towards a distributed architecture for services, skills within this space will be advantageous. The application consists of a Spring boot backends, Angular Frontends and mobile applications. The Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development within a Spring Boot Framework while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing

Experience

– Software Development in Java 4+ years (Essential)

– Angular 4+ years (Essential)

– Spring Boot 4+ years (Essential)

– Native Android 4+ years (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

java developer

Angular

Spring Boot

Employer & Job Benefits:

NA

