Java Developer, Pretoria

Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. It is preferred that the individual be skilled in Angular and Native android development as the team is cross skilled and multi-functional. We are moving towards a distributed architecture for services, skills within this space will be advantageous. The application consists of a Spring boot backends, Angular Frontends and mobile applications. The Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development within a Spring Boot Framework while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing
Experience
– Software Development in Java 4+ years (Essential)
– Angular 4+ years (Essential)
– Spring Boot 4+ years (Essential)
– Native Android 4+ years (Preferred)
Desired Skills:
- java developer
- Angular
- Spring Boot
Employer & Job Benefits:
