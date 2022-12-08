MutliMedia Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Insurance and Financial industry is seeking to permanently employ a Multi-Media Developer to join their growing organization.

Output

Document processes and standards in the creation of online course materials such as templates, checklists, job aids and guidelines

Giving creative input into learning experiences and actively collaborate with other specialists, including business/product owners, technology specialists, copywriters, graphics designers and others, and incorporate their work into the final product.

Thinking creatively to produce new ideas and concepts to suit the business needs

Presenting finalized ideas and concepts, and iterating designs in an agile manner to match business needs.

Develop, organize, and maintain a library of updated media on the eLearning shared drive.

Develop engaging, effective e-learning courses deployed via the SCORM reference model to the learning managements system (LMS).

Responsible for developing original material as well as converting existing material into E-Learning, across a variety of instructional mediums

Maintain offline learning material such as manuals/flip books, team templates, digital designs, catalogues, and process guides to a predetermined standard & CI

Assist with loading material on TalentLMS and optimise it for the delivery of learning content as needed as well as updating content

Assist Instructional Designers to develop effective, efficient, and comprehensive learning solutions by maximizing a wide variety of multimedia capabilities such as talking head Videos, interview videos, roleplays, screencasts, voiceovers, podcasts, graphics/images, interactive learning with authoring tools, infographics, motion graphics, animation, Interactive PDF’s, banners, professional photos, layout design [URL Removed] with the wider MIFP team to design and develop the share point website and maintaining it

Use technology in delivery of learning (LMS, media platforms etc.), open learning orientated

Conduct quality assurance testing of the course implementation (IT side) in various environments and learning platforms/devices

Reporting: Assist with developing measures of success, expected business impact, and return on investment (ROI) for all development interventions

Punctuality, attention to detail and adhere to deadlines, ability to organize and prioritize work is essential

Keep abreast of development within the e-learning and digital education fields and drive the implementation of new technologies and concepts. Stay up to date with technological and softwareadvances

Skills / Qualifications

2-3 years’ experience in the following:

Video production and editing

Animation software such as Vyond

Web design including HTML, JavaScript and CSS, (SharePoint experience preferred)

Designing and developing material on authoring tools like Articulate storyline 360 (preferred)

Learning platforms such as TalentLMS (SCORM files) –an advantage

Proven experience in video production (Camera work & editing) – POE

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in multimedia, visual design, graphic design, digital design, film, or a related field

In depth understanding of design programs.

Excellent knowledge of storyboarding and visual design principals

Instructional Design certificate or OD-ETDP (an advantage)

Desired Skills:

Content

Photography

Graphic design

Video production

Vyond

Web-design

Graphics design

