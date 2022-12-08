MutliMedia Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Dec 8, 2022

Our client in the Insurance and Financial industry is seeking to permanently employ a Multi-Media Developer to join their growing organization.
Output

  • Document processes and standards in the creation of online course materials such as templates, checklists, job aids and guidelines
  • Giving creative input into learning experiences and actively collaborate with other specialists, including business/product owners, technology specialists, copywriters, graphics designers and others, and incorporate their work into the final product.
  • Thinking creatively to produce new ideas and concepts to suit the business needs
  • Presenting finalized ideas and concepts, and iterating designs in an agile manner to match business needs.
  • Develop, organize, and maintain a library of updated media on the eLearning shared drive.
  • Develop engaging, effective e-learning courses deployed via the SCORM reference model to the learning managements system (LMS).
  • Responsible for developing original material as well as converting existing material into E-Learning, across a variety of instructional mediums
  • Maintain offline learning material such as manuals/flip books, team templates, digital designs, catalogues, and process guides to a predetermined standard & CI
  • Assist with loading material on TalentLMS and optimise it for the delivery of learning content as needed as well as updating content
  • Assist Instructional Designers to develop effective, efficient, and comprehensive learning solutions by maximizing a wide variety of multimedia capabilities such as talking head Videos, interview videos, roleplays, screencasts, voiceovers, podcasts, graphics/images, interactive learning with authoring tools, infographics, motion graphics, animation, Interactive PDF’s, banners, professional photos, layout design [URL Removed] with the wider MIFP team to design and develop the share point website and maintaining it
  • Use technology in delivery of learning (LMS, media platforms etc.), open learning orientated
  • Conduct quality assurance testing of the course implementation (IT side) in various environments and learning platforms/devices
  • Reporting: Assist with developing measures of success, expected business impact, and return on investment (ROI) for all development interventions
  • Punctuality, attention to detail and adhere to deadlines, ability to organize and prioritize work is essential
  • Keep abreast of development within the e-learning and digital education fields and drive the implementation of new technologies and concepts. Stay up to date with technological and softwareadvances

Skills / Qualifications
2-3 years’ experience in the following:

  • Video production and editing
  • Animation software such as Vyond
  • Web design including HTML, JavaScript and CSS, (SharePoint experience preferred)
  • Designing and developing material on authoring tools like Articulate storyline 360 (preferred)
  • Learning platforms such as TalentLMS (SCORM files) –an advantage
  • Proven experience in video production (Camera work & editing) – POE

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in multimedia, visual design, graphic design, digital design, film, or a related field
  • In depth understanding of design programs.
  • Excellent knowledge of storyboarding and visual design principals
  • Instructional Design certificate or OD-ETDP (an advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • Content
  • Photography
  • Graphic design
  • Video production
  • Vyond
  • Web-design
  • Graphics design

