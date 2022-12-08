.NET Technical Lead

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

Extensive experience with C# and .Net

CTI development and automation knowledge

Experience with Cloud development (Azure, GCP, AWS)

Responsibilities:

The Lead Developer is responsible for all CTI, automation and other services and tools pertaining to but not limited to Telephony and Support infrastructure.

Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice

Design, document and implement robust, highly available, high-performance software solutions

Maintain existing code base

Interact with stake holders and other interested parties

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

CTI

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

