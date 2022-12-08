.NET Technical Lead

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.
Required Experience:
- Extensive experience with C# and .Net
- CTI development and automation knowledge
- Experience with Cloud development (Azure, GCP, AWS)
Responsibilities:
- The Lead Developer is responsible for all CTI, automation and other services and tools pertaining to but not limited to Telephony and Support infrastructure.
- Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice
- Design, document and implement robust, highly available, high-performance software solutions
- Maintain existing code base
- Interact with stake holders and other interested parties
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- CTI
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years