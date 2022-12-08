.NET Technical Lead

Dec 8, 2022

Our Client boasts a Global footprint in the Financial Services space and seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

  • Extensive experience with C# and .Net
  • CTI development and automation knowledge
  • Experience with Cloud development (Azure, GCP, AWS)

Responsibilities:

  • The Lead Developer is responsible for all CTI, automation and other services and tools pertaining to but not limited to Telephony and Support infrastructure.
  • Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice
  • Design, document and implement robust, highly available, high-performance software solutions
  • Maintain existing code base
  • Interact with stake holders and other interested parties

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • CTI
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

